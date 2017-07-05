Pontefract League round-up: Askern Welfare up to fifth in Division One following big win

Askern Welfare are up to fifth in Division One of the Pontefract League following a convincing 121-run win at Old Sharlston.

Ash Towler made 68 not out to help Welfare post 182 all out.

The home side never got to grips with Askern’s attack and collapsed to 61 all out.

Sachira Madapatha snared 4-4, David Longley claimed 3-5 and Andrew Lunn recorded 3-11.

Rossington Main went down by six wickets at home to Frickley Colliery.

Andrew Gardiner top scored with 25 as Main posted 152-9.

Frickley got off to a solid start and reached their target with 3.4 overs to spare. Opener Mohammed Shoaib carried his bat for 65.

Bottom side Barnby Dun suffered a heavy defeat at home to Ackworth.

Carl Dykes, Danny Evans and Idris Khan each took three wickets to help restrict the visitors to 162 all out.

But the struggling Doncaster club never got to grips with Ackworth’s bowlers and stuttered to 84 all out.

Hatfield Town also struggled with the bat as they lost by 84 runs at home to high flying Fairburn.

Jake Abdy (79) was the mainstay of the visitors’ 177 all out, with Town’s Kevin Marshall (5-54) impressing with the ball.

Only Ellis Pattison (29) and Andy Cutts (23) reached double figures in Hatfield’s 93 all out.

Hooton Pagnell gave a good account of themselves against unbeaten leaders Streethouse but lost by four wickets.

Defending 161, Steve Hardaker and Matthew Harrison (both 3-48) bowled well but the title favourites got home with 3.2 overs to spare.