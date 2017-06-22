Pontefract League round-up: Askern Welfare edge past Barnby Dun, Rossington Main win four on the bounce

Askern Welfare moved out of the Division One drop zone following a thrilling three-run victory at Barnby Dun.

Opener David Barrett was unlucky to finish on the losing team after scoring a superb 116 for the division’s bottom side.

Askerns David Longley has a word with the umpire after being caught out. Photos: Dean Atkins

But he lacked support as Askern held their nerve to complete victory on the final ball of the game.

Andrew O’Grady had earlier anchored Welfare’s innings of 205-8 with an impressive knock of 80.

Sachira Madapatha (29), Ross Adamson (27no) and David Longley (23) also made important contributions, while Phillip Decent claimed 3-35 with the ball.

Barnby Dun appeared to be on their way to only a second league win of the season as Barrett and fellow opener Kieren Dinnage (35) made a solid start.

Tom Webster bowls for Barnby Dun during their narrow defeat to Askern.

Barrett went on to make a fine century before falling victim to Liam Cooper (2-23).

However, no other Barnby Dun batsmen reached double figures and the last seven men could only muster nine runs between them as they snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, ending on 202 all out from their 46 overs.

In-form Rossington Main produced an excellent all-round display at home to Hatfield Town to record their fourth straight win.

Joel Evans top scored with 76, while Greg Mann (43), Pete Mawdsley (39) and Scott Wood (30) helped Rossington rally to 296 all out.

Kevin Marshall (4-55) and James Stewart (3-46) impressed with the ball.

The total proved to be out of Hatfield’s reach as they limped to 137 all out in response.

Wood claimed 3-37 and Dinuka Madapatha snared 4-22.

Hooton Pagnell lost to Fairburn by seven wickets after posting 144 all out, including 62 from Luke Lodge.

Division Two leaders Brodsworth Main eased past Crigglestone, winning by eight wickets.

Craig Richardson took 6-30 and Josh Bell 3-12 as Main dismissed the visitors for just 56.