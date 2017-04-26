Pontefract League: Rossington Main tie Division One opener with Fairburn

Newly-promoted Rossington Main were involved in a thrilling tie with Fairburn in their Division One opener.

Roy Nelson (5-39) was the pick of the Rossington bowlers as they restricted the visitors to 173-8 from their 46 overs.

In reply Greg Mann scored 40 but wickets fell at regular intervals to keep Fairburn’s hopes alive.

Scott Wood came in at number eight and his 30 looked set to steer Rossington home before he became the tenth wicket to fall with the scores level.

Askern Welfare ran out convincing seven wicket winners in an opening day derby at Hatfield Town.

Openers Paul Davies (83) and Matthew Cockburn (30) got Hatfield off to an excellent start. But the innings completely collapsed upon the introduction of David Longley (6-36) and Sachira Madapatha (4-56) as eight batsmen fell for single figures in a total of 169 all out.

Askern made light work of the run chase, reaching their target for the loss of three wickets in 28.2 overs. Andrew O’Grady carried his bat for 55 and Aaron Gillies made 50.

Barnby Dun beat Frickley Colliery by 85 runs. Mark Brightmore (75no) helped the hosts post 186-7 before Frickley were dismissed for 101. Carl Dykes (4-25) and Phillip Decent (3-17) shone with the ball.

Brodsworth Main got off to a winning start in Division Two with a 73-run victory at Knottingley Town.

While in Division Three Yorkshire Main beat Hensall by eight wickets but Bentley Colliery and Bullcroft Main both lost.