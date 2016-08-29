Pontefract League: Rossington Main promoted to top flight

Rossington Main have been promoted to Division One of the Pontefract & District Cricket League.

Their Division Two clash at home to Rothwell was abandoned at the halfway stage, after Main declared on 219-5.

But with the wet weather also bringing every other game in the division to a premature end, Rossington now cannot finish any lower than second place with two games to go.

Main were elected to Division Four of the Pontefract League in 2013.

Barby Dun currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot in Division Two.