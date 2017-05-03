Pontefract League: Brodsworth Main seamer Craig Richardson snares 9-14 in comfortable win

Craig Richardson snared incredible figures of 9-14 to help Brodsworth Main record their second successive win in Division Two of the Pontefract League.

The seamer almost singlehandedly skittled Allerton Bywater for 71 before Main knocked off for the loss of three wickets.

Hatfield Town slipped to their second successive defeat in Division One as they went down by two wickets at Ackworth.

James Stewart (42) top scored for Town in their total of 152 all out.

Connah Pattison then claimed 4-40 with the ball but he was unable to prevent Ackworth reaching their target in 34.1 overs for the loss of eight wickets.

Rossington Main, who tied their opening match of the season, lost by 70 runs at Streethouse.

Scott Wood (3-77) and Roy Nelson (3-44) bowled well but the hosts’ total of 219 all out proved to be a bridge too far.

In reply Main were bowled out for 149, Andrew Gardiner top scoring with 41.

Barnby Dun, looking to build on their opening day win, went down by just two runs at South Kirkby.

The home side posted 189-8.

Good knocks from David Barrett (43) and Suliman Ahmad (44) meant the Doncaster club were well placed but they lost their final wicket with one ball to spare, two runs short.

Aaron Gillies (64) impressed with the bat for Askern Welfare but their total of 184 all out was not enough to prevent a seven wicket defeat to Frickley Colliery.