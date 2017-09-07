Pontefract League: Barnby Dun relegated, Brodsworth Main close in on promotion

Barnby Dun have been relegated from Division One after just one season in the top flight.

Their fate was sealed following a 58-run defeat at Askern Welfare.

After putting the home side in, Phil Decent (4-47) and Thomas Webster (4-56) helped restrict Askern to 116 all out.

Ross Adamson, coming in at number eight, added 30 valuable runs to add some respectability to the total.

The score proved to be out of Barnby’s reach as their batting line-up wilted under the pressure.

Five batsmen failed to trouble the scorers and only three reached double figures as the visitors slid to 58 all out.

Andrew Lunn (4-19), Nathan Hardaker (3-19) and David Longley (2-4) did the damage with the ball.

Barnby were promoted with Rossington Main last season - and there is a danger those two clubs could both be heading back to Division Two.

Rossington find themselves in the drop zone, seven points adrift of safety with two games to play, after losing a vital relegation tussle at fellow strugglers Hatfield Main.

Richard Morrall (6-58) bowled brilliantly to help limit the home side to 145 all out. Hatfield’s Andy Cutts made 64.

But, just like Barnby Dun, Rossington’s batting order collapsed in a pressure situation.

Opener Andrew Gardiner made 25 but everything disintegrated around him as Rossington were skittled for just 58.

Kevin Marshall was the chief destroyer, claiming 5-26, while Shehzad Hussain took 3-25.

Hooton Pagnell are still not mathematically safe after falling to a 103-run defeat at title-chasing Fairburn.

Robert Herbert impressed with the ball for the Doncaster club, snaring 6-25.

But Fairburn’s total of 207 all out proved to be well out of reach as Hooton could only muster 104 all out in response.

Luke Lodge top scored with 41.

Brodsworth Main could be promoted to Division One this weekend if they win at Whitley Bridge.

They closed in on promotion with a 72-run victory at Crigglestone.

Josh Rutherford (36), Ross Weston (33) and Josh Bell (31) helped Main post 172 all out.

A good bowling display then restricted the home side to 100 all out.

Rutherford took 3-46 and David Merryweather wrapped up the win with 3-6.

Bullcroft Main and Bentley Colliery, both relegated from Division Three, lost to Hundhill Hall and Thorpe Audlin respectively.