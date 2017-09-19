New DB4C charity cricket match bowls over players and spectators

Players and spectators were left bowled over by a new charity T20 cricket match.

The contest, organised by Doncaster Business for the Community (DB4C) and held at Doncaster Town Cricket Club, raised money for Aurora and 58th Doncaster Scout Group.

Players from both sides pose for a group photograph.

DB4C’s David Plant said: “I’ve had none-stop texts and emails from players, hospitality guests and stall holders saying how enjoyable and professional the event was.

“That is testament to the amount of hard work the team has put in over the last three months to get it off the ground.

“This event has now cemented itself in the business calendar and hopefully it will run for years to come.”

Gary Rogers’ Business All Stars beat Plant’s Commericial Legends by 14 runs.

Kathryn Hilditch bats for the Commercial Legends.

Jamie Waugh (26no), Ben Hunter (27no) and Paul Wormald (27no) helped the All Stars post 156-3 from their 20 overs.

Kathryn Hilditch (25no) and Liam Douglas (28no) impressed with the bat for the Commercial Legends but they ended on 142-4.

DB4C, ran by some of the most prominent Doncaster-based business leaders, launched earlier this year to raise money for good causes across the town.

For more information visit www.db4c.org.uk.