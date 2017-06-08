ECB Yorkshire South Premier League: Tickhill beaten by leaders Sheffield Collegiate in final ball thriller

Jordan Lowe hit an imperious 120 and James Stuart shone with bat and ball but Tickhill lost to league leaders Sheffield Collegiate in a final ball thriller.

The two sides find themselves at opposite ends of the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League but produced an evenly-fought contest at Alderson Drive, one worthy of two title contenders.

James Stuart bats for Tickhill.

Collegiate included Nottinghamshire’s Billy Root in their side - the younger brother of England captain Joe - and arrived in Doncaster boasting an unbeaten record.

But the visitors had to work extremely hard, and hold their nerve, for a one wicket win that came off the last ball of the game.

Tickhill elected to bat first and their innings sprang into life when Lowe joined Stuart in the middle.

When Lowe is in devastating form, the cricket field is his auditorium and he produced a truly stunning performance in making 120 runs, which included three fours and no less than 10 sixes in 104 balls.

Billy Root, younger brother of England captain Joe, bowls for Sheffield Collegiate against Tickhill.

Stuart stayed with him until he had reached 51 and the innings closed at 260-6.

Although a par score in the top tier these days is 250+, and Collegiate would have remained confident of chasing their target, the visitors found themselves in trouble from the outset and lost their first three wickets for 41.

Elliot Callis was then joined by wicketkeeper Simon Guy and the chase began in earnest.

Callis left with 35 to his credit and Guy reached 63. Josh Varley followed with 32 and Luke Shutt got them close with 47 from 34 balls.

In an exciting climax Collegiate achieved their win off the final ball of the innings with the last pair at the crease.

Paceman Stuart was the only bowler on the day to emerge with credit, finishing with analysis of 5-71.

n Tickhill suffered another narrow loss to Sheffield Collegiate on Sunday in the Yorkshire League KO Cup.

Lee Bradshaw top scored with 64 in Tickhill’s 187 all out before Collegiate knocked off in the penultimate over for the loss of four wickets.