ECB Yorkshire South Premier League: Tickhill beaten by fellow strugglers Cleethorpes

Tickhill are facing a battle to hold onto their ECB Yorkshire South Premier League status after losing to fellow strugglers Cleethorpes at Alderson Drive.

The Doncaster club missed the opportunity to leapfrog their visitors in the table and move out of the drop zone as they went down by 80 runs.

Cleethorpes batted first and David Mansfield scored 31 and Ian Mansfield 39 in their total of 217-7.

Alex Rowland (3-51) and James Stuart (3-58) returned good bowling figures.

In reply only overseas star David White offered any resistance as the innings collapsed around him.

The South African batsman opened and batted through for an excellent 81 not out from 84 balls, including seven fours and five sixes.

However, Atif Sheikh (10) was the only other Tickhill batsman to reach double figures and the hosts were all out for 127 in 31.2 overs.

Joe Baker took 3-22 and Alex Osmond 4-38 as Cleethorpes moved above Barnsley in the table and also 12 points clear of Tickhill.

Tickhill travel to Appleby Frodingham on Saturday.