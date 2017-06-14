ECB Yorkshire South Premier League: South African star David White helps Tickhill overcome Sheffield & Phoenix United

South African David White struck 88 to help Tickhill record a much-needed win at rock bottom Sheffield & Phoenix United.

The 72-run win, Tickhill’s second league victory of the season, saw the Alderson Drive club draw level on points with third bottom Cleethorpes who they host on Saturday.

It also cut United adrift at the bottom of the table and left them staring relegation in the face, even at this early stage of the season.

Opener White anchored the visitors’ innings, hitting eight fours and two sixes on his way to a vital 88.

He was supported by skipper Ashley Fiddler (38) and Lee Bradshaw (25) as Tickhill posted 212-7 in a game reduced to 40 overs a side.

Bilal Anjam caused most problems with the ball, claiming 4-64 from 13 overs.

In reply United, whose only points have come from two cancelled fixtures, could only muster 140 all out.

Atif Sheikh (2-28) removed two of the top three before Alex Rowland (4-42) and Josh Court (4-22) finished the job.

n There were some fireworks from Jordan Lowe but Tickhill bowed out of the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League T20 competition on run rate following a closely fought Group C at Alderson Drive.

The withdrawal of Sheffield & Phoenix United saw Tickhill, Hallam and Aston Hall battle it out in a round robin format with a maximum of 15 overs per side.

Tickhill lost their opener to Hallam by six wickets.

James Stuart top scored with 34 as the hosts reached 106-7 from their allotted overs.

Harry Bliss hit 41 not out as Hallam got home in the penultimate over.

Tickhill’s second game against Aston Hall was a run-fest. Joshua Marsh top scored with 40 as the Sheffield side powered their way to 146-5 in 15 overs.

Lowe then produced an incredible knock of 84 not out from just 32 balls, including six fours and eight sixes, to guide Tickhill to victory in 13.2 overs.

With each club winning one game it came down to average run rate - Aston Hall (9.17), Tickhill (8.97), Hallam (8.15).

The three group winners - Aston Hall, Sheffield Collegiate and Appleby Frodingham - go through to YSPL Finals day, along with the winner of the South Yorkshire League competition, on Sunday 9 July, to be played at Cleethorpes.