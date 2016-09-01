Doncaster Town staring relegation from ECB Yorkshire South Premier League in the face

Doncaster Town are staring relegation from the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League in the face.

They lost Monday’s vital clash with relegation rivals Treeton by four wickets to leave their top flight status hanging by a thread.

Town, inaugural members of the Yorkshire League in 1935, could be relegated to the South Yorkshire League Championship this weekend if they fail to win at Barnsley.

They were frustrated by the weather on Saturday when they bowled Cleethorpes out for 120 but rain halted play with Town on 40-1.

At Treeton they posted 163 all out but, despite stuttering along the way, the hosts reached their target with 2.4 overs remaining.

Town are now six points adrift of safety with just two games remaining.