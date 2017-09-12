Doncaster Town seal league title | Brodsworth Main promoted | Rossington Main on the brink

A rain affected weekend did not dampen spirits at Doncaster Town who were crowned champions of the South Yorkshire League Championship following their wash-out with Whiston Parish Church.

With Town requiring two points for the title and Whiston needing two points for promotion the wet weather suited both parties.

They will meet again in the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League next season.

The two teams promoted to the Championship, Sprotbrough and Rockingham, played a match reduced to 30 overs but one not short on runs or thrills.

Charlie Kaye (75), Jake Wigney (54no) and Ben Lyons (43) powered Sprotbrough up to 216-5.

Rockingham’s reply featured another superb innings from Stuart Matsikenyeri, who scored exactly 100 from 58 balls, but they fell short by 11 runs. Jonathan Scaife took 3-70.

Doncaster Town’s second string were frustrated by the weather in their pursuit of promotion from Division Three after they were also washed out against Whiston and then halted by the rain on Sunday when victory seemed inevitable at Penistone.

Joseph Colley snared 5-21 to help restrict the hosts to 76-9 from 30 overs but the match was abandoned with Doncaster on 14-0.

Town are one point and two places off promotion going into Saturday’s trip to Maltby.

n Tickhill lost to Appleby Frodingham in the only match to reach a conclusion in the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League.

In a game reduced to 20 overs a side, Tickhill posted 103-9 including 30 from skipper James Stuart.

Appleby lost both openers with just three runs between them but Jordan Cook contributed 29 as they reached their revised DLS total (105) for the loss of five wickets.

n Brodsworth Main clinched promotion from Division Two of the Pontefract League as a result of the rain.

In Division One Rossington Main beat the weather but failed to steal a march on their relegation rivals as they lost by 17 runs to Askern Welfare.

Rossington must win this weekend to stand any chance of overhauling Hatfield Main and avoiding the drop.