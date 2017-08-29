Doncaster Town seal immediate return to ECB Yorkshire South Premier League

Doncaster Town are back where they belong after sealing an immediate return to the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League.

That was the verdict of skipper Luke Townsend after an embarrassingly one-sided victory at home to Houghton Main saw Doncaster clinch promotion back to the top flight.

The Town Field club dropped out of the now regionalised Yorkshire League for the first time last year since becoming founder members in 1935.

But they eased to a nine wicket win against Main on Saturday - skittling the visitors for 28 - to ensure their stay in the South Yorkshire League Championship was a short one.

Townsend told the Free Press: “Doncaster Town Cricket Club is back where it should be - in the Yorkshire South Premier League.

“It has been a fantastic season, especially to bounce back straight away.

“The club is moving forward on and off the pitch and we’re all looking forward to next season.”

Town have won 16 of their 19 league games and could be crowned champions this weekend.

James Ward, Town’s director of cricket, said: “The whole club has worked hard to turn around our fortunes after a disappointing 2016 season.

“Promotion is testament to the commitment of all the players and committee members alike.

“The final objective for this season is to be crowned champions before our thoughts turn to next season and mixing it with the big boys back in the Yorkshire South Premier League.

“Both our second and third teams are still in the hunt for promotion too,” he added.

“If either of them can achieve that feat it would cap off a fantastic season for our club as a whole.”

Duncan Heath snared 4-3 and Townsend and Samuel Rowley both claimed 3-12 as bottom club Houghton Main collapsed to 28 all out.

Town needed one wicket and 7.4 overs to complete victory.