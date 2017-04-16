Doncaster Town ready for a fight on all fronts

Doncaster Town Cricket Club are looking forward to a competitive season of cricket in 2017 – led by a charge for an immediate return to the ECB Yorkshire League South.

A lot of hard work has been put in to preparing the entire club for a successful season both on and off the pitch.

And it starts with the mens’ First team who are aiming to challenge for promotion in a strong South Yorkshire Senior League following relegation last season.

Retention and recruitment is complete with Luke Townsend staying on as captain along with the majority of the 2016 squad.

The club have recruited Duncan Heath from Appleby Frodingham who will add strength and experience to both batting and bowling departments.

Paul Van Den Heuvel has joined from the Nottinghamshire Premier League to add strength to the top order.

And an Australian all rounder is to join to bring firepower with both bat and ball.

Oversees all rounder Michael Topp has departed for a rest year while off spinner Will Street has joined Treeton.

Kirk Bennett will captain a Second team which will contain a blend of youth and experience to push for promotion from Division Three.

Recruitment, retention and blooding of youngsters from the club’s strong junior section will create competition for places throughout the club.

It is hoped this policy will ensure a consistent Second team throughout the season.

The Third team will be captained by Dan Horrocks.

A core group of experienced players will be joined by a number of progressing juniors to compete for a top half finish in Division Five.

A competitive league environment will help the development of the young players with the support of the senior figures.

Town’s Ladies team will again compete in the Yorkshire Women’s Regional League Division Two, aiming to go one better then a second placed finish last season.

Ex-England international Bev Nicholson will again captain a side which has trained hard over winter.