Doncaster Town ease to victory over neighbours Conisbrough

Craig Richardson snared incredible figures of 9-14 to help Brodsworth Main record their second successive win in Division Two of the Pontefract League.

Town’s Paul Van Den Heuvel, recruited from Ordsall in Nottinghamshire, opened with 43, while Graeme Attenborough (28) and Joe Gallagher (26) kept the momentum going.

Skipper Luke Townsend later contributed 42 in a total of 215-9.

Conisbrough, for whom Nisala Gamage claimed 3-81, became the first team to fall foul of the new penalties for slow over rates, providing Doncaster with 15 extra runs.

The visitors then had little answer to the spin of Townsend (4-50) and Duncan Heath who starred with the ball for a second week in succession, recording 5-30.

Conisbrough were all out for 119, with opener Michael Blakemore (25) and Gary Strephan (24) offering the most resistance.