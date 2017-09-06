Doncaster Town CC to host DB4C charity cricket match on Sunday

Doncaster Town Cricket Club will play host to the Doncaster Business Community Vase on Sunday (1pm).

The new annual charity Twenty20 cricket match, which will form the centrepiece of a family fun day, has been launched by Doncaster Business for the Community (DB4C).

The game will pit Doncaster-based business owners against each other in an effort to raise money for the local community.

Captaining the Commercial Legends will be Dave Plant. They will face the Business All-Stars, led by Gary Rogers.

DB4C is a new business led charity set up earlier this year by some of the town’s most prominent Doncaster-based business leaders.

Gates open at noon. There will be a BBQ, bouncy castle, trampolines and kids entertainment.

Entrance costs £2.50 for adults, while kids under 16 will be admitted free of charge. A family ticket costs £5. Hospitality gazebos are available.

For more information email info@db4c.org.uk.