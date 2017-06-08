Cricket: Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s delight at re-joining Yorkshire - ‘the best club in the country’

Tom Kohler-Cadmore insists he’s joining the ‘best club in the country’ after sealing a return to his boyhood county.

The 22-year-old has signed a three-year deal at Headingley, after leaving Worcestershire.

He played alongside two current Yorkshire stars, Jack Leaning and Ben Coad, for the Tykes’ U15s and his family still live in the east of the county.

“Obviously it was a massive decision to move home and I find it incredibly exciting,” said Kohler-Cadmore.

“Yorkshire was my childhood county, I played in the U13s, 14s and 15s and I can’t wait to join what I see as the best club in the country.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and part of my decision to move was to challenge and test myself in what is a great environment and a very strong squad.

“Hopefully this will help me improve and to push me on to higher levels. This is a great team, packed with International standard players and it’s a great opportunity to learn and improve my cricket.

“I remember how professional the club is and the pride that all the players have in wearing the White Rose. I’m thoroughly looking forward to pulling the shirt on, turning in some good performances and contributing where possible to some success for the club.”

Martyn Moxon, Yorkshire’s director of cricket, added: “Tom is a highly talented player and someone who will hopefully go a long way in the future. He’s very ambitious, he wants to play for England eventually and he’s a solid, well-rounded young man.

“He’s only 22, so he’s obviously not the finished article, but he’s someone who knows where he wants to get to and is prepared to work hard to get there. I would fully expect him to achieve his goals.

“We look forward to welcoming Tom and he will undoubtedly strengthen our top-order, as well as providing all-important competition for places.”