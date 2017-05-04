Cricket round-up: Reality check for Tickhill, Mann inspires Warmsworth to victory

Newly-promoted Tickhill were given something of a reality check when they lost by nine wickets at home to Wickersley Old Village.

The Alderson Road club had given ECB Yorkshire South Premier League champions Wakefield Thornes a fright the week before but were no match for a Wickersley side that waltzed to victory.

Tickhill were invited to defend first and apart from James Stuart, whose contribution was 40, no one fired and the innings collapsed to 114 all out.

Lewis Brown with 3-23 and Mark Cummins with 4-14 did the damage.

Wickersley needed just 13.4 overs and one wicket for their victory. Dave Rogers hit a quickfire 45 and Cummins (37no) and Thomas Knight (26no) were at the crease when the winning runs were hit.

Tickhill did claim a morale-boosting 101-run win over Cleethorpes in the Yorkshire Leagues KO Cup on Monday.

n Rhys Mann scored a superb 119 to guide Warmsworth to their second successive win in Division One of the South Yorkshire League.

Hosts Norton Oakes posted an imposing 250-7 but Mann and opening partner Andrew Haywood (80) laid the foundations for an excellent win with an opening stand of 207.

Sprotbrough were involved in a thrilling tie at Whitley Hall B.

After the home side posted 172 all out, Gordon Laidlaw scored 36 and James Wigney made 55 for Sprotbrough.

But the visitors’ final three wickets fell for ten runs and the scores ended level.