Cricket: Doncaster Town relegated from ECB Yorkshire South Premier League

Doncaster Town have been relegated from the ECB Yorkshire South Premier League.

Their faint hopes of beating the drop ended with a 133-run defeat at home to Sheffield Collegiate.

The Town Field club has played in the Yorkshire League since becoming founder members in 1935 - but next season they will play in the Championship division of the South Yorkshire League.

Promotion and relegation involving the newly-created north and south divisions of the Yorkshire League was only introduced this season to create a pyramid system throughout the county.

Collegiate batted first on Saturday and recorded 197-7.

Daniel Priestley opened with 38, Thomas Dunn added 39 and Michael Simpson hit a swashbuckling 60 from 28 deliveries, including eight sixes.

Skipper Luke Townsend took 3-68 for Doncaster.

Only three batsmen then achieved double figures for Town as they were bowled out in 19.2 overs for a meagre 64.

Luke Shutt with 5-17 and Henry Eldred with 4-47 did the damage.

The result proved immaterial in the end as Sheffield Phoenix & United, the only team Doncaster could potentially leapfrog to safety, beat Treeton to secure their top flight status.

Tickhill, promoted from the South Yorkshire League Championship, will be Doncaster’s highest ranked club side in 2017.