Cricket: Alex Lees delighted after passing 1,000 mark for Yorkshire’s four-day season

Alex Lees believes he has finally stumbled upon a method that works for him after passing 1,000 Championship runs in a season for the first time.

Lees hit 132 as Yorkshire built up a commanding total on day one of their County Championship clash with Durham at Headingley.

And the youngster said: “Obviously, I am delighted to have scored 1,000 runs in a season for the first time and it is very pleasing but I just want to go on contributing to the team and putting us in a good position to win this match.

“I have felt good all this year after a disappointing season last year but cricket tests you mentally and I have taken one or two things from this winter into the county fixtures. I have tweaked or two things to my batting and am back pretty much to my old style and I just want to go on contributing to the team until the end of September.

“I was poor last year and averaged only around 33 and because I have high standards I was not happy. Sometimes you need a backward step to learn about yourself and I have backed myself this season.

“The pitch seamed around all day today and it was tough work but if we can add another 100-150 runs it would be amazing and a great score on that wicket, particularly if we can then put the ball in the right areas.

“I tried to bat positively today with the ball swinging around and I get into better positions when I am more positive. I didn’t want to be dismissed to a half-hearted shot and nicking it off to the slips.”

Put in to bat after an uncontested toss, Yorkshire found few terrors in the pitch as they closed on 341 for five with Tim Bresnan on 11 and Andrew Hodd on 22. Gary Ballance earlier hit a fluid 71, but the day belonged to Lees

