Brodsworth Main Cricket Club reach new heights

Who says you never win anything with kids?

For Brodsworth Main (pictured right) have secured promotion from Division Three with one of their youngest ever sides.

“We decided this year to put all of our eggs in one basket and the put the youngsters in and let them have a go,” said secretary Gary Barnes.

“We don’t pay any players so we have to rely on the young lads, and all of our players have come up through our junior system.

“Most of the team are aged between 18 and 25. Josh Bell, the captain, is 20 and our vice captain Alex Snaith is 18.

“We managed to get a consistent side out every week and that really helped us,” he added.

“We just missed out on promotion last season so we were expecting to challenge.

“This team will be one year older next year and it will be based around the same players so hopefully we can go into Division Two and challenge at the top end again.”

Will Drury, who scored a magnificent 148 in Brodsworth’s final day win over Nostell St Oswald, ended the season with 819 runs to his name, while Snaith scored 498.

Opening bowlers Craig Richardson and Bell finished with 38 and 36 wickets respectively.

Brodsworth have never been higher than Division Three in the Pontefract League since switching from the Doncaster & Sheffield Alliance in 2009.

n Barnby Dun have been promoted to Division One.

They beat Darton by three wickets on Saturday to seal the second automatic promotion spot behind champions Rossington Main, who won by six wickets at Notton.

Those two clubs will join Hooton Pagnell, Hatfield Town and Askern Welfare in next season’s top flight.