Chess: Barnby Dun claim third straight title win

Barnby Dun won the Doncaster and District league title for the third season in a row but failed to do the double when they were beaten in the main cup competition for the first time in five years.

Wombwell, who finished as runners up in the league, emerged as winners of the Sam Haystead Trophy after beating Barnby Dun’s conquerors Three Horse Shoes in the final.

The Bell Cup was won by Dons A whose B team also triumphed in the Handicap league.

Wombwell’s Daniel Sullivan won the Appleby Cup for most victories in league matches with eight wins from nine games ahead of Barnby Dun’s Nick Mahoney, Three Horse Shoes’ Phil Battye and Dons A top board Sean McDonald, who won the trophy last season but played fewer matches this time.

All the trophies will be presented at the Doncaster Association’s annual meeting at the Catholic Club on Tuesday next week.

Anyone interested in entering a team or playing in the league is invited to attend the meeting which starts at 7.30pm.

Winner of the end of season handicap rapidplay tournament was Wombwell’s Peter Ackley who achieved a perfect five out of five score.

Second was Rotherham’s Paul Blackman whose teammate Nigel Holroyd-Doveton won a grading prize along with Nomads’ Craig Lemasurier.

A pre-season quickplay competition will be held at Barnby Dun Social club on Wednesday, September 13.

n The newly re-formed Doncaster representative side won the Yorkshire League Third Division in convincing style with a 100 per cent record but will face a much tougher task in Division Two when their fixtures start next month.

