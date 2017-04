Sheffield Wednesday have secured a play-off place following a 1-0 win away at Ipswich Town.

The only goal of the game, from Kieran Lee, in the 77th minute was enough to ensure the Owls left Portman Road with all three points.

The result leaves Wednesday in fourth place, seven points ahead of Leeds United in seventh, guaranteeing them a promotion place.

Huddersfield have dropped to fifth after a 2-0 defeat away at Birmingham City with Leeds drawing 3-3 at home to Norwich.