Ring bell before wedding bells for Jason Cunningham

Jason Cunningham certainly likes a war but he is under strict instructions to stay out of trouble this weekend.

The tough Woodlands fighter will return to the ring at the Dome on Saturday for the first time since winning the English bantamweight title in February.

And he does so just three weeks ahead of his wedding to fiancée Becky.

With wedding photos to think about, Cunningham will be working on his hit-and-move skills this weekend.

“I don’t do things the easy way,” Cunningham told the Free Press. “I don’t think many people would be fighting this close to their wedding but I need to take it.

“It’s been a quiet year for me in boxing, as I was expecting, but I want to ramp it up towards the end of the year.

“I’ve just got to be careful on Saturday.

“I’ll be in and out, trying not to get hit and just ticking over nicely.

“It’s going to be a ticking over fight, getting me back in there and getting my eye back in it.

“I can’t be spoiling anything for the wedding.”

Cunningham has taken a step back from boxing this year with his mind on his wedding as well as resting after a gruelling schedule.

His time out of the ring has also allowed him to heal a nagging elbow injury which required cortisone injections to get him through fights.

The 26-year-old is now looking to the future.

He said: “I’m ready to go again now.

“We worked it out that I’d had 12 fights in the space of a couple of years. That’s busy.

“And plenty of those were ten or 12 rounders so I’ve been through a lot and I was ready for the time away.

“But I’m back now.

“We’ll get this weekend out of the way, enjoy the wedding and the build-up and really kick on after that.

“There’s no honeymoon. It’s straight back to work.

“I’m going to move up to super bantamweight and see what I can do.

“It’s the right time now with me coming up to 27 and I’m confident I’ll take the strength up with me.

“Time is on my side but I want to get straight up to the same level at super bantamweight that I was at bantam.

“We’ll have this fight this weekend and get another one in before the end of the year.

“Hopefully it’ll be a decent fight but next year is going to be a big one for me any way.”

Cunningham is likely to face Andy Harris this weekend, giving up plenty of weight against the natural lightweight.

Fellow Doncaster fighters Lewis Booth and Daniel Slaney are also on the bill.