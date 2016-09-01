David Allen to take hiatus from boxing due to depression battle

David Allen is to take an extended break from boxing due to his battle with depression.

The Conisbrough heavyweight had been due to compete at the Dome this weekend but has announced his career is on hold indefinitely due to mental health issues.

Allen has documented his battle with depression and gambling issues and says he is currently unable to give his all to the sport.

The 24-year-old rose to national prominence earlier this year with a brash persona on Twitter which helped him secure a bout against the highly-rated Dillian Whyte.

But he says his social media character was a way of masking his issues.

“It’s difficult, because that’s the kind of side that everyone sees,” he told Sky Sports.

“The only people that don’t see that are my close friends and family.

“It’s difficult keeping that facade up, 24-7, all the time. When a bad day does come, all that goodness disappears and the bad comes in.

“I 100 per cent will box again at some point, because that’s what I love to do.

“But it’s just not giving me any stability in my life right now and that’s what I need.

“If a man like myself can go through this, then anyone else can, because I’m a pretty hard man.

“I used to be ashamed and hide away from it, but now if I’ve got a problem, I don’t even care.

“If I’m struggling, I need to see someone.

“It’s easier when people know what you’re going through, because then they understand and appreciate what is happening.”

Allen admits it has been tough to leave the sport behind as he knows he is on the verge of landing a big fight.

He had been expected to fight in each of the next three months in order to build towards a title fight early next year.