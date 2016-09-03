Boxing: Steven Hale wants to go out on a high with title triumph

Steven Hale is determined to end his boxing career in style by walking away with the Central Area title.

The Conisbrough lightweight has declared his bout at Doncaster’s Dome on Saturday night as the last of his pro career.

And he has picked a good one to go out with as he takes on Harworth’s Josh Morgan for the vacant Central Area lightweight crown.

His decision to hang up his gloves has come due to a combination of work and family commitments and it has not come easy for the 30-year-old.

“It’ll kill me to walk away but hopefully I’ll be doing it with something to show my kids,” Hale told the Times.

“It’s got to the stage where it’s too much for me, just with work and family commitments.

“It’s been like it for a long time and it’s why I’ve not managed to have that many fights.

“It’s been a hard decision but it’s about spending time with my kids.

“I don’t want to be coming in, dropping the work bag, picking up the gym bag and walking straight back out.

“It’s not fair on the kids and I want to be there for them.

“You have to do what’s right for your family and this is the right thing.”

Hale initially turned pro in 2009 but walked away in 2011 after three fights due to commitments away from the ring.

Hale returned in November 2014 and has been successful in six fights since, maintaining his unbeaten record.

And it is an unblemished record he is keen to keep.

“It’d be fantastic to walk away 10-0 with three KOs but we’ll see,” Hale said.

“I’m proud at what I’ve managed to achieve in difficult circumstances and it’ll be good to look back on it.

“It’s a great fight to go out on. Two local lads, a genuine 50-50 fight.

“There’s no needle but there doesn’t need to be.

“I’m not one of those who’ll pull people down. I’m respectful.

“I’m not sure what to expect from Josh. He’ll either come out 100 miles an hour or he’ll be cagey. But I just like to focus on myself.

“Training has been fantastic. I’ve had some good quality sparring and I feel ready for it.”

Harworth’s Morgan has a 5-1-1 record and last fought in March, comfortably outpointing Ross Roberts in Worksop.

Whatever the result on Saturday night, former Tom Hill ABC fighter Hale does not expect to walk away from the sport forever.

He said: “I’m sure I’m not completely done with boxing and I’ll be dropping in the gym.

“Two of my lads are boxing now so I’ll be in with them.

“When you’re a pro, you’ve got to concentrate on yourself so I couldn’t really get too involved.

“But now I’ll have the time to really watch them and that’ll be great.”

Also on Saturday night’s show, West Melton’s Brad Botham will compete for the first time under the Stefy Bull banner when he takes on Harvey Helmsley.

Botham has fought on the road for much of his career and comes in on the back of a narrow points defeat in Glasgow in May.

Doncaster fighters Jason Cunningham, Daniel Slaney and Lewis Booth will all be in action.

And Rotherham’s Lee Appleyard will be in a tantalising 50-50 fight over ten rounds against Chris Conwell.