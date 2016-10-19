Big stage win for Isle fighter

A young mixed martial arts fighter from the Isle hopes to take on the world’s best after a convincing win in Scotland.

Adam Bramhald of Belton only started training in MMA five years ago. But he beat Scotland’s highly rated Kevin Lobban in a recent huge fight card in Scotland, on ACB47, which is the third largest MMA promotion in the world.

The 22-year old knocked his opponent down in round one with a flying knee, then ending the fight with a submission in round two to bring the win back to Belton.

His victory was seen as a great result for Adam, and his coach, Danny Mitchell, a UFC veteran who also fought on the same card. The win takes Adam’s professional record to 2-0 but with such success on one of the biggest stages, his coaches and Adam believe his ability can take him to the worlds largest MMA promotion, the Ultimate Fight Champion, or UFC as it is known across the globe.

Adam said: “To be given the opportunity to fight on such a big promotion like ACB was huge, but to get the victory and in the way I fought was even sweeter.

“My opponent had a really good reputation in Scotland and he gave me a good fight, but I managed to send him to the canvas with some decent striking and in the second round I was able to apply to get the submission.”

He added: “I firmly believe I have the chance to make it all the way to the UFC. My target is reaching the top within the next four years.

“Having a great team around you is key and I have that with my family, team mates and coaches. Everyone believes I have what it takes.”

Adam is now preparing for his next professional fight in Doncaster at CSFC, and then he will be seeking another shot on the biggest stages in the world.

The upcoming match against Scott Malone will be his toughest yet, said Adam, but could be another vital stepping stone in his career.

CSFC is renowned for kickstarting careers for local and regional fighters, with Doncaster’s Scott Askham and Marc Diakese having previously fought on the South Yorkshire promotion and now up there against the worlds best at UFC. For Doncaster fight tickets visit https://www.doncasterticketoffice.co.uk/