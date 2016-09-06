Doncaster Phoenix make winning start in National Three North

Doncaster Phoenix got their National Three North campaign off to a winning start with a 20-5 victory over Firwood Waterloo at a rainswept Castle Park.

Last season’s North One East champions, who two seasons ago were playing in Yorkshire One, opened the latest chapter in their promotion quest with a commanding performance against the Liverpool side, who did not score until the 57th minute.

Fly-half Jamie Lennard put Phoenix ahead with a penalty goal after 13 minutes, and Lennard added the conversion when the hosts were awarded a penalty try after a Waterloo scrummage offence in front of the posts.

A second Lennard penalty just on half time gave Phoenix a 13-0 interval lead as Waterloo were reduced to 14 men either side of half time.

Waterloo came back with their lone try by prop Ryan Purcell but the home side were soon back in command when winger Lee Wallace raced over. Lennard converted with another masterly kick from the touchline, and Phoenix held on comfortably despite a late rally by the visitors.

n Wheatley Hills were edged out 19-14 in their North One East opener against Dinnington at York Road.

After Dinnington flanker Josh Brown had scored the first try, Wheatley levelled with full-back Mitchell Ashman touching down and winger Owen Gilvray converting.

Dinnington back row Steve Leitch scored twice to give his side a 19-7 advantage. Scrum-half Ian Barker scored in injury time and Gilvray converted to reduce the deficit.