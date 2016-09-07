NCEL round-up: Armthorpe Welfare appoint Michael Carmody as manager

Armthorpe Welfare have announced that Michael Carmody is their new manager.

Carmody, who left his post at Selby Town to take over at Church Street, takes the reins with Welfare without a point from seven games and bottom of the Premier Division.

Armthorpe lost 4-1 at Rainworth MW on Saturday and then went down 3-0 at Pickering Town on Tuesday night.

Penalties seem to be at the centre of Armthorpe’s games at the moment. After missing two in the 1-0 defeat to Athersley last time out they failed to find the target again from 12-yards when youngster Jack Bonsar put his spot kick wide ten minutes into the second half.

Welfare were already trailing 2-0 with Rainworth having gone ahead ironically from a penalty conceded by Scott Rhodes and converted by Aaron Moxam.

Moxam added a second three minutes into the second half with a low finish after the visitors failed to cut out a ball over the top.

Armthorpe were back in the game on 69 minutes when they were awarded another penalty following a foul on Luke Williams. This one was converted impeccably by Craig Morley.

Armthorpe’s hopes of salvaging a point were hit when Steve Garner was sent off moments later for a second yellow.

Then with two minutes remaining a controversial decision to award Rainworth a third penalty put the result beyond doubt. Liam Copley pulled out of a challenge with a forward who theatrically went down but the match official pointed to the spot for the fourth time and Moxam stepped up to complete his hat trick.

There was still time for a fifth penalty in time added on, although there were no complaints this time around as Moxam scored his and Rainworth’s fourth.

Goals from Joseph Danby, Ged Dalton and Lewis Taylor (with another penalty) earned Pickering the points on Tuesday night.

This weekend Armthorpe will look to the FA Vase to kick start their campaign when they host North West Counties Premier Division side Congleton Town.

Maltby Main were held to a goalless draw at Clipstone at the weekend.

The Miners will look to get back on the winning trail this weekend when they take on Widnes of the NWC Division One in the FA Vase at Muglet Lane.

Rossington Main have reason to be cheerful despite being held to a 1-1 draw at Oxford Street by Westella & Willerby.

An Matt Fyvie own-goal had looked like giving Main a second home win, until Zak Oakshott pounced with 15 minutes remaining to earn Westella a first point of the season.

Rossington won just four times at home in the league last season. So three matches without defeat so far at Oxford Street is a positive start, particularly if they can start to pick up a few points on the road.

Main entertain Worsbrough Bridge Athletic on Saturday and go to Yorkshire Amateur on Wednesday.