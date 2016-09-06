Central Midlands League: Askern on the rise | Harworth miss chance to close gap at top

Askern continued to climb the Abacus Lighting Central Midlands League North Division by beating Dronfield Town Reserves by the odd goal in five.

Tom Dobbin opened the scoring after just four minutes and bagged a second to restore Askern’s lead later in the half after Town had levelled. Lee Winterman also chipped in to make it 3-1 but a second Dronfield goal set up a tense finish.

Third-placed Harworth Colliery missed out on the chance to close the gap on the top two when going down 2-1 at home to unbeaten Appleby Frodingham on Friday night.

Harworth broke the deadlock on 36 minutes thanks to a goal by Tom Pick. Frodingham drew level on 55 minutes but it needed several outstanding saves by their keeper to prevent Harworth regaining the lead before they notched a 77th minute winner.

Clay Cross Town climbed above Colliery after beating struggling Thorne Colliery 4-1 at Moorends Welfare.

Jack Steadman scored the consolation for the Doncaster side still without a win in six starts.

Harworth Colliery’s second string got off the mark in the Reserve Division with a 4-0 win at Linby Colliery. Mick Wibberley (2), Sam Braun and Lewis Francis netted.