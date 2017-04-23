Sue celebrates 20 years with Doncaster charity

A charity shop volunteer has been praised for her ‘tireless’ effort during twenty years of service at her local charity shop.

Sue Sowerby, who celebrated the milestone this month, first gave up her time to work in the Doncaster Red Cross charity shop, Hall Gate, in April 1997 and worked her way up to shop manager.

Shelley Brailsfor, advanced plus volunteer at the shop, said: “Sue loves her job and works tirelessly, giving her time to the charity and to her team of volunteers.”

Sue said she had been on a ‘great journey’ over the last two decades - and added that it was one she hoped would long continue.

She added: “I would like to thank Angela Harding for the support and encouragement she has given me and my team over the years.

“I also want to thank probably the best team any manager could wish to have, who have supported me in every way.

“Onwards and upwards for the Doncaster British Red Cross Charity Shop and its team.

“I would like to think I would be able to do another 20 years, but realistically I don’t know as that would make me 88 years of age. But, as long as I am fit and able who knows.”

Sue’s achievement was acknowledged by customers on the official Facebook page for the store, with many congratulating her and wishing her well.

Jane Wheatley said: “Hey Sue 20 years, well done you.”

Angela Madarasi added: “Well Done Sue”.

