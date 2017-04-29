South Yorkshire Under-18 Schools in North of England final at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium on Thursday

South Yorkshire Schools havd reached the final of the North of England Under 18s County Competition for the first time in 25 years.

They will face Northumberland in the final at the Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster, on Thursday, May 4 (7.30pm) and would welcome as much support as possible.

There are six Doncaster players in the squad, including three from Balby Carr Sports Academy, four players from Sheffield schools, with Barnsley, Rotherham and Swinton also represented.

*The squad: Spencer Bingley (Sheffield), Matty Pinder (Barnsley), Dan Rose (Swinton, Rotherham), Sam Kirk (Sheffield), Dan Gardner (Doncaster), Tom Toulson (Barnsley), Jordan Barnett(Barnsley), Jaydon Humphries (Doncaster, capt), Matty Greaves (Barnsley), Matty Hughes (Doncaster), Lewis Kirk (Barnsley), Deven Hannen (Doncaster), Ben Rotchford (Sheffield), Brandon Thompson (Doncaster), Mason Hunt (Barnsley).