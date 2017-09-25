Rebecca Rayner brace helps Doncaster Belles to flying start as unlucky own goal by captain Ellie Gilliatt sees Sheffield lose at Oxford United

A brace from Rebecca Rayner helped Doncaster Belles to a comfortable 4-0 away victory at London Bees.

First half strikes from Rayner and Kirsty Hanson did most of the damage before Christie Murray slotted home to make it three.

But there was still enough time for Rayner to bag her second of the match with a delightful chip before Tricia Gould snatched a late consolation.

Bonus for Belles was the return after 14 months out injured of Jess Sigsworth, pictured, who made the first goal for Rayner and caused the Bees massive problems.

Belles: Draycott, Pacheco, Little, Roberts (Tierney 53), Hanson, Walton (Peplow 55), Sigsworth Newborough 79), Murray, Rayner, Simpkins, Barker.

Sheffield FC Ladies were beaten 1-0 at Oxford United, the goal coming on the hour when an incredible cross from Danielle Carlton went in off the head of Sheffield captain Ellie Gilliatt.

The visitors nearly equalised straight away, breaking through the Oxford defence with two quick attempts, first from Melissa Johnson and then from Emma Johnson.

Sheffield FC defender Sarah Jackson said: “We feel that we should have got more from the game but we just need to learn to put our chances away, but we will work on that in training and go again next week.

“The goal is just one of those things that happens in football. We’ll just get back round each other as a team and forget about the own goal and go again for next week.

“Ellie’s own goal is not nice, it wouldn’t be for anyone on the pitch and especially for it to be after the game finished 1-0 but we will be supportive of each other throughout the season.

“Team spirit is good and as shown in the game we’ll put our arms round each other.”

Sheffield FC: Gibbons, Housley, Jackson Kemp, Gilliatt, Dixon, Dale (Dear 67), McCue, Anderson, E Johnson (Ward 73), M Johnson (Lord-Mears 72). Bookings: Jackson 59, McCue 87.

