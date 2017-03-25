One Direction's Louis Tomlinson pays birthday tribute to late mum

Doncaster pop star Louis Tomlinson today paid tribute to his mum on what would have been her 44th birthday.

The One Direction singer wrote on Twitter: "Happy birthday Mum. I love you x."

Johannah Deakin, who was a Doncaster midwife, died of leukaemia in December.

His debut solo single Just Hold On was released just days later, and he dedicated the track to her, performing an emotional rendition on The X Factor.

The 25-year-old, a former pupil at both Hall Cross School and Hayfield School, recently opened up about the heartbreak he suffered following Johannah's death

In an interview with the SiriusXM radio station, he said he had wanted to 'throw the towel in' but was spurred on by her advice that he had to 'keep going'.

Louis' sister Lottie, a beauty blogger, also paid tribute via Twitter. She shared a photo of her and her mum, accompanied by the message: "Happy birthday Mum miss you and love you forever."

Ms Deakin, who had seven children, was cared for at University College London Hospital before being moved to the Royal Hallamshire Hospital in Sheffield for the last few weeks of her life. She died on December 7 last year.

