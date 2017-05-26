New pet bedding with build in protection against fleas, ticks, flies and mosquitoes

UK pet-bed specialists Scruffs® www.petslovescruffs.com have announced a new partnership with Insect Shield®, to develop a collection of pet bedding and accessories integrated with built-in protection.

These products feature light-weight fabrics which are designed for use in the summer months.

Insect Shield® technology provides effective, invisible and odourless protection, and is designed to effectively protect your pet against mosquitoes, fleas, ticks and flies.

This technology used by more than 50 brands worldwide across various industries.

Scruffs® is launching the technology in the following bedding and accessory styles in a range of sizes to suit every breed; mattress, box bed, crate mat, bandana, snood and vest.

The Insect Shield® Collection will launch with mattresses, box beds and crate mats this month, followed by bandanas, snoods and vests in June 2017.

When asked about the new product launch, group sales director at Scruffs®, Dubby Klyne, said: "It's a fantastic opportunity for Scruffs® to bring this technology to the pet market in 2017.

"This is yet another example of the Scruffs® range diversifying to reflect current fashion trends and consumer needs. We are confident that our partnership with insect Shield® will be a raging success in the coming months and years."

The collection is available to purchase directly from www.petslovescruffs.com and from a network of retailers around the UK and Europe.