Man slashed in stomach at Doncaster nightclub

A man was slashed in the stomach at a Doncaster nightclub where he had been partying with friends and his partner.

The 30-year-old man also sustained facial injuries after being attacked with a knife by strangers inside The Warehouse nightclub, on Marsh Gate, off North Bridge Road.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the assault, which happened in the early hours of last Sunday, August 13, at around 2.10am.

Detective Constable Sally Eyre, the investigating officer, said: "At this time, we are working to identify those involved in the incident and I’d like to ask anyone who saw what happened to get in touch with us.

"As part of the investigation we have already analysed CCTV footage and spoken to a number of people who were inside the club on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning. However, there are still a number of people we believe may have seen what happened who have not yet come forward."

The victim was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the incident number 158 of August 13. You can also speak to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.