Man dies after being hit by train near Doncaster

A man has died after being hit by a train near Doncaster.

Police and paramedics were called to Adwick station shortly before 12.40pm today but they were unable to save the man.

British Transport Police (BTP) said work was underway to identify the man and inform his family.

It said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and a file would now be prepared for the coroner.

Virgin Trains has advised passengers to expect disruption on services between Doncaster and Leeds until around 3.30pm.

It said trains could be delayed by up to an hour, cancelled or diverted to York, following the incident between Adwick and South Elmsall.

Customers have been advised to check the operator's website for updates.