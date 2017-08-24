JAILED: Drug dealer hid class A drugs inside bag of cat litter

A drug dealer who hid crack cocaine and heroin under the kitchen sink and inside a bag of cat litter has been jailed.

Class A drugs worth an estimated £20,000 were found stashed in numerous places around Brian Devanney's home in Doncaster when it was raided by police, who also found cash hidden in his sock drawer.

The 40-year-old, of St Johns Road, Edlington, was found guilty of possession with intent to supply, following a trial at Sheffield Crown Court, and was yesterday sentenced to six years imprisonment.

PC Sarah Halliday, the investigating officer, told how officers from Doncaster’s Performance Crime Team had carried out a dawn raid at Devanney's home in February.

"On searching the house, we found packets of drugs hidden in a suitcase, under the kitchen sink and even inside a cat litter bag, as well as an amount of cash hidden in Devanney’s sock drawer," she said.



"As officers searched the house, we also found weighing scales, and other equipment thought to be used in the supply of drugs. Small bags of brown powder were also found and after testing these, it was established they were a mixture of substances, commonly mixed with heroin to create larger, diluted quantities of the drug.



"As evidence mounted, it became clear to us that Devanney was potentially producing batches of drugs to sell and as such, we were able to charge him with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.



"Acting on intelligence, I’m pleased that we have been able to remove these drugs from the streets of Doncaster and put Devanney behind bars.

"Drugs can not only ruin the lives of those who chose to take them but also the lives of local residents. I'd urge anyone with concerns about drugs in their local area to please contact us via 101."