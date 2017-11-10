Hunt underway for 'horrible' vandal who hacked down trees in Doncaster

A hunt is underway for the vandal who hacked down trees on a green in Doncaster.

Doncaster Council today shared photos of the toppled trees in Conisbrough as it urged people to help police track down the culprit.

Doncaster Council had urged people to help police catch the culprits

It said all four trees, each of which is around 30 years old, had been completely destroyed.

"We have something really infuriating to share with you this morning, so make sure any valuables are out of reach before you hurl them against the nearest wall," the council posted on Twitter.

"These pictures are from Conisbrough, where someone has decided to cut down four trees. Completely out of the blue, without explanation, for no reason.

"Well - we want to catch this person! And you can help us. Someone in the local area MUST have seen or heard something. These are sizable trees, and they don't just get blown over with a puff of wind. Criminals like these ruin our communities and need to be stopped.

The trees were all around 30 years old

"Wouldn't it be nice if a future #TuesdayTales was all about how we all caught this horrible person?"

The council has yet to respond to our enquiries about the precise location of the wrecking spree, or when it is believed to have taken place.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting the crime number A-147933-2017.