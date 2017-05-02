Youngsters invited to afternoon of singing at Normanby Hall Country Park

In collaboration with Scunthorpe Co-operative Junior Choir Training Choirs, Normanby Hall Country Park is inviting young visitors to the venue to take part in a lively afternoon of singing on Saturday, May 20.

Elisabeth and Kathleen, along with their choristers aged between three and nine-years-old, will lead children and parents in three fun-packed interactive sessions of singing games inspired by a trip to the park.

Join the two training choirs for a short informal concert in the hall at 1.30pm, followed by their first game session in front of the hall between 2pm and 2.30pm.

Visitors can then find them in the Victorian walled garden 3-3.30pm, and near the playground at 4pm for their final session.

All activities are suitable for children aged between three and nine-years-old, approximately, and it is free to get involved.

No booking is required.