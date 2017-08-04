Young Shire horse handler set to mark birthday milestone at Epworth Show

Marking a milestone on Epworth Show day is one of the event’s long standing supporters.
Evie Lund, a champion young Shire horse handler, will turn 21 on August 28.
Evie is the granddaughter of Geoff Robinson who has shown many prize-winning horses over the years and is an important member of the Metheringham Hockerwood Shire team.
* Make sure you pick up a copy of the Bells on August 24 for a preview of this year’s Epworth Show.
