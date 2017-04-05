WHAT’S ON: Eggsciting Easter activities around the Isle

There’s some eggsciting events lined up over the Easter break in the Isle.

Join in the holy celebrations at nearby churches or take part in some fun family activities.

Here are just a few examples of what young and old could be getting up to.

On Good Friday, April 14, St Nicholas Church in Haxey will be holding an Easter workshop with music, games and craft activities in the church hall.

Children under eight-years-old must be accompanied by an adult. Parents/carers are welcome to stay with older children.

This will be followed by a short family service in the church with hot cross buns afterwards.

On Easter Sunday, April 16, there will be a family communion service followed by an Easter egg hunt.

For more details or to book a place on the workshop phone Paul on 01427 753515 or email p.taylor@shoutforjoy.org.

On April 19, Locomotion Dance Studios presents a dance camp at Belton Public Hall, 8.45am-4.15pm.

The session is open to anyone aged between four and 11-years-old.

It is described as a fun filled day of exciting dance styles, motivating music, arts and crafts, plus there is an Easter egg for all involved.

The cost is £20, call 07922 861460 to book a place.

FUNdamental PE and Sport is hosting a 1st Kicks football course at Crowle Playing Fields on Tuesday and Wednesday, April 18-19.

The sessions, open to boys and girls aged three to six, run 9-10.30am and are just £5.

There is also multi-sports day at Eastoft Primary School on Thursday April 20, phone 07568088578 .