Villagers have been thanked for being top recyclers

Villagers have been thanked for doing their bit for the environment.

Glass recycling figures for the year to the end of March show Misterton and West Stockwith vying to be the top village recyclers.

From the two sites in West Stockwith - at the Waterfront and White Hart pubs, nearly 19 tonnes of glass were collected.

In Misterton, the figure was just over 20 tonnes.

In addition, Misterton residents recycled over 6.5 tonnes of textiles.

A council spokemsan said: “So, a big thank you to all residents for their environmentally-friendly ways.”

In Misterton, 192 properties have signed up for the new garden waste collection service, but only 14 in West Stockwith.