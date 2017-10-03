Touring theatre company brings time-travelling shed to Crowle

A time-travelling shed that helps a little girl tackle bullies is the story behind a touring company’s show coming to the Isle next week.

Sidney’s Shed, by Rhubarb Theatre Company, will be shown at a variety of venues across North Lincolnshire between mid-October and November as part of the LiveLincs autumn season.

The tale is of a time-travelling shed that helps a little girl tackle bullying and it will take youngsters in the audience on a magical journey.

The tantalising show explores the story of a young girl attempting to hide from nasty bullies. She befriends a gardener called Sidney Waffles who has the most incredible time-travelling shed.

Magic and mystery are woven throughout this production, alongside some hilarious songs and music. It’s sure to keep the entire family entertained. Book early so as not to be disappointed.

Sidney’s Shed is suitable for audiences aged five and above.

The show comes to St Norbert’s Catholic Primary Academy, Crowle, on Thursday October 19, at 5.30/6pm.

To book tickets call 01724 710249 or email admin@stnorbertscrowle.co.uk.

Shows also take place at Kirton-in-Lindsey, Goxhill and Worlaby next month.

Ticket prices can vary from £6 upwards depending on the venues.

Some concessions are available.

LiveLincs is a rural touring programme of theatre, dance and music funded by Arts Council England and North Lincolnshire Council.

Managed by Blaize, LiveLincs works with a network of local promoters to bring a programme of high quality, professional artists (sourced nationally and internationally) to village halls and community centres. More details can be found at http://blaize.uk.net.

Rhubarb Theatre was set up in November 2000 by professional actors Philip and Kirsty Mead as a drama resource for the community of Lincolnshire.

Since then, they’ve moved from being a small part-time concern, to a full time professional touring company, specialising in performance for children and families and a registered charity.

They offer a diverse programme of theatre activities, both for education and entertainment.

For more information visit the wesbite www.rhubarbtheatre.co.uk.