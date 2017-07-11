Staff cover eight miles in fundraising Starlight Walk

Nine Ongo staff completed the Lindsey Lodge Starlight Night Walk last weekend.

The walk was eight miles and aimed to raise valuable funds for the hospice based in Scunthorpe.

Lisa Smith, Estate Services Manager at Ongo, said: “It was a fantastic event, the whole team really enjoyed it. There was a really friendly atmosphere and amazing to see so many people raising money for such a good cause.

“We’ll definitely enter a team if the event takes place next year. It’s a great opportunity for us to get together with people from different teams within Ongo to do something to support our local community.”

The team are still raising money for Lindsey Lodge, so the total amount raised is still to be confirmed.

Keep up to date with the latest fundraising and events Ongo staff are getting involved in by visiting the website www.ongo.co.uk/news