See your pictures from the Tour of Britain

Young and old alike turned out in force to watch stage three of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain yesterday as it passed through the Isle.

The wet weather didn’t dampen spirit and spectators were able to see the professional riders numerous times along the route making their way to the finish line in Scunthorpe’s Central Park. Communities and businesses across the region really got behind the Tour of Britain by decorating towns and villages.

North Lincolnshire Council leader, Councillor Rob Waltham said: “Hosting such a prestigious sporting event is fantastic, providing a boost to our local economy and jobs.

* Thanks to Kelly Taylor, Brenda Gleadle, Patrick Naughton and Harold Woolgar for kindly submitting their photographs from the day.