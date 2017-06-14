Policeman and his dog work in harmony in skills competition

Proving the old adage that canines are a man’s best friend was police dog Evo who works in partnership with his owner so well that they took second place in a competition.

Evo and police constable Noble were just pippewd to the top spot in the recent National Police Dog Trials.

The pair were assessed on a variety of different skills, over the course of three days, including agility, obedience and tracking.

As part of the competition, the dogs had to demonstrate the ability to complete a long jump, jump over a high wall and through a window.

PC Noble and PD Evo got the highest combined score in the tracking and searching exercises.

This involved completing tasks in property searching and people tracking.

PC Noble said: “Evo and I have worked incredibly hard in our own time to train for the competition so I am delighted that this hard work has paid off and we have come second overall.

“I am so proud of Evo, he is a great dog and continues to work hard to keep the people of Humberside safe.”

The pair were just 17 points behind overall winners: PC McCrea and PD Mike of the police service of Northern Ireland.

A spokemsan for Humberside Police said: “Well done PC Noble and PD Evo, you have done Humberside Police proud #TopDogs.”

The National Police Dog Trials were hosted by Tri Force Specialist Operations: Avon and Somerset police, Gloucestershire police and Wiltshire police. The annual They were held in Bristol and this was the 57th National Police Dog Trials.