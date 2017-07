The sun shone and the crowds turned out in force for the annual Wroot Feast which proved to be a fantastic fun day.

There were plenty of free attractions including children’s races, crazy golf, giant Scalextric, bubble workshop, art wall, reptiles, owls, chance to meet Bumble Bee from Transformers and Mario Kart championship.

Thanks to Sandy Sanderson for supplying these pictures.

