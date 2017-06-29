PICTURE: Epworth Music Day 2017

In a summer when the weather has been on a topsy-turvy rollercoaster ride, it looked as though this year’s Epworth Music Day on Saturday, June 24, would be caught in the tailwind of the blistering heat of the weekend before.

But as the weather cooled, a brief window of glorious summer sunshine opened above Epworth on the Saturday morning. Just in time to welcome 80 hours of free music that day across 13 different venues and provided by 50 different groups, bands and performers. All free. What a mouth watering prospect it was.

.

The first notes of music were struck by the bells of St Andrew’s Church which rang out at 9.45am. The next respite from music that day around the centre of Epworth was at midnight. By then it had been some day.

Someone said ‘what a joy it was for us all to wander around the village, visit the various shops and take in so much variety in music. Having played hundreds if not thousands of events myself over the last decade that I’ve been playing professionally, I can honestly say I don’t think I’ve played such a well organised festival - so credit to you and your team!’ and another comment was ‘We were pleased to see such a large turnout, lots of happy faces, joining in the singing and dancing, Epworth was a really brilliant place on Saturday’, but perhaps the comment that summed up what really happened last Saturday was ‘There was something very special about yesterday in Epworth.’ Indeed there was.

Peter Barnard, director of the event, said that ‘everyone enjoyed it. Performers, audience, and traders who were very busy – both food and drink retailers as well as others. It was a day when Epworth finally loved Epworth Music Day and decided to party. People were still talking excitedly about it for days afterwards.

Welcome financial support for the event came from Epworth Town Council, Harold Woolgar Insurances and Ocean 52 Fish and Chip Shop and without that financial backing the event would not have happened.’ He also praised the hard work of his colleagues and the stewards who looked after people on the day so well. He added that ’an event that offers such a wide range of musical genres and can be enjoyed without having to buy a ticket is very unusual and gives people a great chance to experience and celebrate live music. This was a community event, organised and run by the community for the community.’

.

He added ‘as Epworth Music Day has grown in size, scope and success we need some more people to help us prepare for it and run it so that we can maintain its high standing. For the future we need help with a number of jobs from October onwards. These include working with the first aiders, our insurance broker, preparing the music licence application, as well as sorting out and erecting directional road signs and advertising banners. Without this help, we’ll struggle to maintain the event at the level we experienced this year.’

If you think you could help with one or more elements of the administration, please contact Peter Barnard on 01427 873937 or peter.barnard@me.com