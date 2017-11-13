One woman dance show comes to Wroot

Up next for the LiveLincs autumn season is a heart-warming production of Here Comes Trouble, a contemporary dance that will provide lively entertainment in Wroot.

Keira Martin Dance’s one woman show, Here Comes Trouble will be shown on Saturday 18 November at 7.30pm at Wroot Village Hall.

Keira uses a blend of Irish and contemporary dance theatre to share her autobiographical tale, drawing on social and cultural influences from Yorkshire, Ireland and Jamaica!

Her imaginative take on her own upbringing, courageously addresses stereotypes and her story will stay with you long after the show is over.

This show is feisty, powerful and most of all real.

To book tickets call 01302 771802 or 07912490323, or email pat-hamilton@hotmail.co.uk. Ticket prices can vary from £6 upwards depending on the venue, with some concessions available.

For more information, visit www.keiradance.com.

LiveLincs is a rural touring programme of theatre, dance and music funded by Arts Council England and North Lincolnshire Council.

Managed by Blaize, LiveLincs works with a network of local promoters to bring a programme of high quality, professional artists (sourced nationally and internationally) to village halls and community centres. More details can be found at http://blaize.uk.net/.